اليمن عاجل: شاهد| بعد زلزال عنيف وتسونامي.. ثوران بركان روسي لأول مرة منذ 450 عامًا

Krasheninnikov volcano which was dormant for 460 years erupts with ash rising to 6 KMs two days after the nearby Klyuchevskoy volcano began to erupt and 6 days after the Avacha Tsunami. https://t.co/8Cfkjx2R48

https://t.co/erP25Y7O6z https://t.co/ZfekEGpQ2p pic.twitter.com/D4dYhJ2n32— Posted.News (@posted_news) August 3, 2025